Watch: NEW Video for Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

Source: YouTube

The Beatles release a new music video for “Let It Be,” that features clips from and promotes the now restored 1970 Let It Be film, which can be viewed on Disney+. When the song was first released in1970, it hit #1 on the charts. The film was originally released 54 years ago this month, amidst the swirl of The Beatles’ breakup.

In 2021, The Beatles’ Let It Be album was mixed in stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos by producer Giles Martin. The album’s Super Deluxe CD, vinyl and digital collections feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP, and the never-before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix from 1969.