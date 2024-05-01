Watch: New Deep Purple- “Portable Door”

Source: YouTube

Deep Purple just released a new single and video for “Portable Door.” The clip showcases the Rock Hall of Famers against the backdrop of the new album artwork, along with a stage performance. It’s from their upcoming 13-cut album, titled =1, available July 19th. Through a press release, frontman Ian Gillan said: “Throughout Deep Purple’s history, our best songs have always been those that were written in no time at all. We’ve played what felt good and developed songs as we have always done.” Deep Purple will perform more than 60 concerts worldwide this year during their =1 More Time tour.

While the song rocks pretty good, the video performance from the band is a little lackluster.