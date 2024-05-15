Lincoln Telecrawl Coming Up June 1st

Looking to have some fun and do good at the same time? Get ready for the LINCOLN TELECRAWL coming up on June 1st in The Telegraph District. What is the Telecrawl you ask?? It’s a bar crawl style event through the The Telegraph District. Pick your starting location and make your way through the district checking out some awesome businesses in the area while enjoying great drink and food specials. Plus a chance to win prizes.

It’s all for a great cause too, as proceeds will benefit two local nonprofits in the neighborhood, Uplifting Paws and the League Of Human Dignity. Participating locations are TICO’S, SARO CIDER, THE POST, OFF LEASH DOG BAR, CRAFT AXE THROWING, CODE BEER, CANYON JOE’S and NOONIES!

Get your tickets and more information by Clicking Here