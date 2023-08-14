ZZ Metalica??

Source: YouTube

Got a few minutes to check out something kinda cool?

Try to imagine Metallica’s debut album, “KILL ‘EM ALL” done in the style of Z Z TOP. Musician and content creator Denis Pauna has done it and uploaded it to youtube.com He calls it “TOP ‘EM ALL” and it’s pretty cool. You probably don’t have 40 minutes to spend right now listening to it, but give it a few minutes anyway. It’s done really well. I think you will like it…especially if ya like ZZ TOP and METALLICA.