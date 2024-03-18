Watch: Slash’s new blues cover “Killing Floor” w/Brian Johnson.

Source: YouTube

This thing cooks baby! The Guns N’ Roses guitarist will drop his upcoming blues record, ‘Orgy Of The Damned’, on May 17th, and has shared its lead single, a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s ‘Killing Floor.’ The song features Johnson on vocals and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler on harmonica. Slash has curated an all-star blues line-up to join him to celebrate his love of the blues. Slash has named his tour the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival. An anagram for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance. Tickets are on sale for his blues festival live at The Astro in La Vista on July, 19th.