Listen: New Ringo Starr Music- “February Sky”

(BDM) Ringo Starr releases “February Sky,” the first single from his upcoming EP, Crooked Boy. This will be his fourth consecutive EP, and it includes 4 original tracks. All songs were written and produced by Linda Perry for Starr to make his own, adding vocals and playing drums. The EP will be released on a limited-edition marble vinyl on Record Store Day, April 20, 2024.

After previously collaborating on two songs that appeared on earlier Ringo EPs (“Coming Undone” on Change the World and “Everyone and Everything” on EP3), Linda approached Ringo and asked if she could produce an entire EP – and Crooked Boy, consisting of “February Sky,” “Gonna Need Someone,” “Adeline,” and “Crooked Boy” is the result.

“Linda made me a great EP – she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals,” Ringo said. “‘February Sky’ is great – very moody – but since Linda wrote these specifically for me – it of course has to have a positive peace & love element.”

“February Sky” is available to stream and download now on all platforms. A visualizer was also created that includes never seen clips from Ringo’s archives.

Fans can get a first listen to the entire EP at Amoeba Music Hollywood on April 18th. Amoeba will have an exclusive “February Sky” red vinyl 7″ single available for sale at this event in limited quantities.