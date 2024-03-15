Watch: New Video from Bon Jovi, “Forever”

Source: YouTube

Through a press release, Jon said: “This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi.” It’s from their upcoming 16th album release titled, Forever, which comes out on June 7th.

Track Listing to Forever.

1. Legendary

2. We Made It Look Easy

3. Living Proof

4. Waves

5. Seeds

6. Kiss The Bride

7. The People’s House

8. Walls of Jericho

9. I Wrote You A Song

10. Living In Paradise

11. My First Guitar

12. Hollow Man