Watch: New Video from Bon Jovi, “Forever”
March 15, 2024 6:20AM CDT
Source: YouTube
Through a press release, Jon said: “This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi.” It’s from their upcoming 16th album release titled, Forever, which comes out on June 7th.
Track Listing to Forever.
1. Legendary
2. We Made It Look Easy
3. Living Proof
4. Waves
5. Seeds
6. Kiss The Bride
7. The People’s House
8. Walls of Jericho
9. I Wrote You A Song
10. Living In Paradise
11. My First Guitar
12. Hollow Man