Watch: New Video for “Smoke On The Wate” from Deep Purple.

Source: YouTube

50 years after its release, Deep Purple dropped an official video for “Smoke On The Water.” The 6-minute remix of the song by Dweezil Zappa, is showcased in an animated clip that’s mixed with classic footage of the band. The song reached #2 on Cash Box and #4 on Billboard. And in 2017, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Deep Purple will be releasing a Super Deluxe Edition of their album, Machine Head on March 29. The 3-CD collection includes “Smoke On The Water.”