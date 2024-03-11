Watch: Jimmy Buffett “University Of Bourbon Street”

Source: YouTube

Hey Parrot Heads! A new Jimmy Buffett video for “University of Bourbon Street” has been released. The track is from his final album, Equal Strain On All Parts, and features the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band. In the lyrics, he reminisces about his transformative years in New Orleans. Highlights of the video include clips of Jimmy Buffett in New Orleans from the 1970s to recent days, as well as shots from the recording session for the song.