Watch: Black Crowes ‘Wanting And Waiting’ New Song/Vid
I dig it! Brand new Black Crowes music!
The Black Crowes will kick off a tour on April 2 in Nashville, dates run through mid-July.
Their new album Happiness Bastards, will be out on March 15th.
Tour Dates:
April 2, 2024 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
April 3, 2024 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
April 5, 2024 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
April 6, 2024 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 8, 2024 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
April 10, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 12, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
April 13, 2024 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
April 15, 2024 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall
April 16, 2024 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 19, 2024 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 20, 2024 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
April 23, 2024 Montreal, QC MTELUS
April 24, 2024 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
April 27, 2024 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 28, 2024 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 30, 2024 Washington, DC The Anthem
May 1, 2024 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
May 3, 2024 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center
May 4, 2024 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
May 7, 2024 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 14, 2024 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo
May 15, 2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo
May 17, 2024 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall
May 18, 2024 Wolverhampton, UK The Civic at The Halls
May 21, 2024 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique
May 22, 2024 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
May 24, 2024 Paris, FR L’Olympia
May 27, 2024 Milan, IT Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
May 29, 2024 Frankfurt, DE Alte Oper
May 30, 2024 Stuttgart, DE Liederhalle
June 1, 2024 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall
June 4, 2024 Copenhagen, DK Falkonersalen
June 5-8, 2024 Sôlvesborg, SE Sweden Rock Festival**
June 9, 2024 Mérida, ES STONE & MUSIC Festival**
July 19, 2024 St. Paul, Minnesota Minnesota Yacht Club**
**Festival Date