Watch: Black Crowes ‘Wanting And Waiting’ New Song/Vid

Source: YouTube

I dig it! Brand new Black Crowes music!

The Black Crowes will kick off a tour on April 2 in Nashville, dates run through mid-July.

Their new album Happiness Bastards, will be out on March 15th.

Tour Dates:

April 2, 2024 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

April 15, 2024 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024 Montreal, QC MTELUS

April 24, 2024 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

April 27, 2024 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 28, 2024 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30, 2024 Washington, DC The Anthem

May 1, 2024 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

May 3, 2024 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4, 2024 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7, 2024 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 14, 2024 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 Wolverhampton, UK The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

May 24, 2024 Paris, FR L’Olympia

May 27, 2024 Milan, IT Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024 Frankfurt, DE Alte Oper

May 30, 2024 Stuttgart, DE Liederhalle

June 1, 2024 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024 Copenhagen, DK Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024 Sôlvesborg, SE Sweden Rock Festival**

June 9, 2024 Mérida, ES STONE & MUSIC Festival**

July 19, 2024 St. Paul, Minnesota Minnesota Yacht Club**

**Festival Date