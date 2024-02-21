Watch: Billy Joel Official Video for “Turn The Lights Back On”

Source: YouTube

Billy Joel has released an incredible video of his new single, “Turn The Lights Back On.” At first, you see him sitting at the piano singing the song and then suddenly he’s a younger version of himself and he ages throughout the video, all while performing the song. It’s been decades since he last shot a music video. Throughout his career, Billy Joel has sold over 160 million albums and is the fourth-best-selling solo artist in the United States. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has been nominated for 23 Grammy Awards and won 6.