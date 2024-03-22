Ozzy Teams with Billy Morrison & Steve Stevens for “Crack Cocaine” Single.

Source: YouTube

Ozzy Osbourne’s vocals are upfront on Billy Morrison’s new single, “Crack Cocaine.” The collaboration also includes Steve Stevens from The Cult and Billy Idol’s band on guitar. And all three wrote the song. About that, Ozzy said: “I was in the same room as Billy and Steve. The lyrics just came out of the blue. It was written in about 20 minutes.” Morrison, well known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player will release the song on his solo album, The Morrison Project, out April 19.