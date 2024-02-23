Listen: New Mark Knopfler Song “One Deep River”

Source: YouTube

Here is a new single from Mark Knopfler, “Watch Me Gone.” It’s the second song released from One Deep River, which comes out on April 12th. The 74-year-old commented on the song: “The dreams of a teenage kid…to me it’s always been the fuel that keeps you going. That’s why I’ll still cross the street to look at a window of guitars. It’s just that bit of your teen years that it reminds you of, so you try to keep it alive.” Knopfler first saw success in the late 70’s as leader of Dire Straits. When the band broke up in 1995, he started his solo career and has since released 9 albums.

ONE DEEP RIVER TRACK LIST

1. Two Pairs Of Hands

2. Ahead Of The Game

3. Smart Money

4. Scavengers Yard

5. Black Tie Jobs

6. Tunnel 13

7. Janine

8. Watch Me Gone

9. Sweeter Than The Rain

10. Before My Train Comes

11. This One’s Not Going To End Well

12. One Deep River

BONUS VINYL TRACK LIST (IN BOX SET)

1. Dolly Shop Man

2. Your Leading Man

3. Wrong’un

4. Chess

BONUS CD TRACK LIST (IN BOX SET)

1. The Living End

2. Fat Chance Dupree

3. Along A Foreign Coast

4. What I’m Gonna Need

5. Nothing But Rain

Source: Press Release