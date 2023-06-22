I’m A Rocket Man…..man!

Source: YouTube

With ELTON JOHN getting closer and closer to the end of his touring days and the end of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” soon, SCOTT KAYE and I were talking about Elton and he asked me if I had ever seen the William Shatner video where he is doing “ROCKET MAN” at some awards show. I had not. BUT…I had heard him singing (or talking) it…and had heard him doing his version of “MR. TAMBOURINE MAN.”

Well….when Scott played this for me this week, I about fell outta my chair….and I couldn’t stop laughing. SO……I HAD to share it with you! If ya need a good laugh, or a quick pick-me-up….this should do it for you. ENJOY!