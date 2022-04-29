Your Summer in Stereo Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
KTGL YOUR SUMMER IN STEREO 2022 CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): KTGL, 3800 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln NE 68504 and Vintage Vinyl, 908 N. 70th Street, Lincoln, NE 68505.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
VIA INTERNET – Go to ktgl.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
You must listen to KTGL 92-9 The Eagle each weekday 5/2 – 5/26/22. A keyword will be delivered on-air Monday-Friday in each of the following hours (7a, 9a, 11a, 2p, 5p) for a total of five (5) words per day. Each keyword can be entered on the contest page at ktgl.com anytime between 6am and 12midnight the day that it is announced to count for one entry.
Total value: $1,000.00 prize package
There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses.
On 5-27-22 at approximately 7:45 am CST, one random listener will be selected from all the entries received and contacted via the phone number they entered in the contest entry form on the station’s website.
Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: By entering this Promotion, you agree to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.ktgl.com/privacy-policy/ or at the main studio of KTGL, 3800 Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln NE 68504.