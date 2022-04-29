      Weather Alert

Your Summer in Stereo Rules

Apr 28, 2022 @ 8:53pm

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

KTGL YOUR SUMMER IN STEREO 2022 CONTEST

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

 

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

 

Sponsor(s):  KTGL, 3800 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln NE 68504 and Vintage Vinyl, 908 N. 70th Street, Lincoln, NE 68505.

  • Promotional Period:  The KTGL Your Summer in Stereo (“Promotion”) begins on or around 5/2/22 at 6:00 am CST and ends at 8:00am CST on or about 5/27/22. (the “Promotional Period”).


  • Entry Deadline:  The deadline to submit entries is 5/26/22 at 11:59 pm CST.


  • Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in station’s listening area, which includes the following counties: Lancaster, Butler, Seward, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Pawnee, Otoe, Cass, Saunders, Sarpy, Dodge, Merrick, York, Polk, Fillmore, Thayer in Nebraska.  Employees of KTGL (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win.  This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal,  state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.  Only one winner per household is permitted in any Station conducted contest/sweepstakes.  Listeners are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more once every six (6) months. Winner must complete prize paperwork to accept their prize.  

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent.  The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

  • Entry Method: To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s):.

VIA INTERNET – Go to ktgl.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form.  Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry.  The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address.  Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address.  Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned.  Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited.  Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

You must listen to KTGL 92-9 The Eagle each weekday 5/2 – 5/26/22.  A keyword will be delivered on-air Monday-Friday in each of the following hours (7a, 9a, 11a, 2p, 5p) for a total of five (5) words per day.  Each keyword can be entered on the contest page at ktgl.com anytime between 6am and 12midnight the day that it is announced to count for one entry.

  • Prizes:  One winner will win a  Vintage Pioneer SX-450 AM/FM Stereo Receiver, Pioneer PL-200 Turntable and 2 Pioneer CS33a Loudspeakers (Value on Stereo $800) and a Gift Certificate from Vintage Vinyl for $200.  

Total value: $1,000.00 prize package

  • Odds of winning:  Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received. 

There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash.  The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses.  

  • Winner Selection and Notification: Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

On 5-27-22 at approximately 7:45 am CST, one random listener will be selected from all the entries received and contacted via the phone number they entered in the contest entry form on the station’s website. 

  • Conditions
      1. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).  Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more.  Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.  
      2. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Station or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for  purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, the Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.  It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release. 
      3. By participating in the Promotion, you: 
        1.  agree to grant the Station a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit the items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; 
        2. acknowledge that the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; 
        3. and represent and warrant that: you are 19 years of age or older; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity. 
      4. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, the Station in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.  
      5. By participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the Station, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion.  The Station may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent.  It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.
      6. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules.  The Station further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the Station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the Station in is sole discretion.  Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws.  Should such an attempt be made, the Station reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law.  The Station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision.  If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
      7. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries.  Further, the Released Parties are not responsible for any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Station’s control.
  • Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to KTGL Your Summer in Stereo 2022 Winner List or Official Rules Request, KTGL 3800 Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln NE 68504. A copy of the Official Rules and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of KTGL, 3800 Cornhusker Highway Lincoln NE 68504. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy:  By entering this Promotion, you agree to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.ktgl.com/privacy-policy/ or at the main studio of KTGL, 3800 Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln NE 68504. 

