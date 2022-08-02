Hi gang…..been a while since I posted anything here in the Joe’s Eagle Blog page…..
This is pretty cool. I am a huge TOM PETTY fan and “You Wreck Me” has always been a favorite of mine. Last Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, country legend GEORGE STRAIT was joined onstage by country superstar CHRIS STAPLETON to show their appreciation for Mr. Petty’s great song. I still will take the original any day…but this is a pretty cool, sorta country-fied version. Check it out and let me know what ya think. Send me an email…[email protected]
Oh…and another plug for a free TOM PETTY documentary that I have talked about on the show. TOM PETTY – SOMEWHERE YOU FEEL FREE, THE MAKING OF WILDFLOWERS is still available for free on the Tom Petty youtube channel. Or just go to youtube.com and search it. If you’re a Petty fan you will enjoy it. -Thanks for stopping by!