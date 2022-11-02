You Can Own A Piece (Or Pieces) Of Rock And Roll History!

American Red Electric Guitar

THIS is pretty cool!

There is an auction coming up later this month that has a ton of cool pieces of Rock-N-Roll memorabilia up for grabs. It’s the JULIEN’S ICONS AND IDOLS ROCK-N-ROLL AUCTION and here’s some of the stuff you could own if you have the highest bid

*A pair of JOHN LENNON’S round wire rimmed glasses

*CURT COBAIN’S 1973 Fender Mustang Guitar that was smashed during a 1989 NIRVANA gig, before the band was famous

*Guitars that belonged to PRINCE, EDDIE VAN HALEN and NANCY WILSON

*Outfits worn by THE KING, ELVIS PRESLEY

*A Beehive wig worn by AMY WINEHOUSE during her performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards and a whole bunch more Rock-N-Roll items.

Unfortunately, you will have to be present to bid and take something home because the auction is happening November 11-12-13 at THE HARD ROCK CAFE in New York City. As of now…it doesn’t look like there will be an “online” element to this really cool auction!