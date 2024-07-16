You Be The Judge….National Anthem At Home Run Derby

Source: YouTube

At the Major League Baseball All Star Game HOME RUN DERBY Monday night in Arlington, Texas country music singer Ingrid Andress had a little trouble with our National Anthem. Many posts on social media talking about it afterward. My favorite was the guy who said “This makes me wish we would have lost to the British!” Another person wrote that “MLB owes all Americans an apology for that one.”

The Star Spangled Banner is one of the hardest songs to sing….especially in front of thousands of people in a public place like a stadium and TV audience…and doing it Acapella? Yikes-O-Matic!

Judge for yourself. But consider yourself warned!

UPDATE…..UPDATE….UPDATE….Ingrid said on Tuesday that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time and said she was entering rehab to get the help she needs. She apologized to MLB, fans and this country that she loves. We wish her well in recovery!