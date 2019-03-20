Woodstock 50- Band line up, show poster & more…

Last night (March 19th) at Manhattan’s legendary Electric Lady Studio, famed promoter Michael Lang rolled out the official lineup for Woodstock 50, which will be held in Watkins Glen, New York on August 16th, 17th and 18th. Joining Lang last night were two of the performers set for the festival — hip hop artist Common and John Fogerty — who is among the original Woodstock performers returning for the 50th.

Both Common and Fogerty played briefs sets, with Fogerty tackling such Creedence Clearwater Revival favorites as “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Fortunate Son.” At the 1969 festival, Fogerty led Creedence through a blistering set — but held back the audio and footage from appearing on the original soundtrack album or film.

In addition to Fogerty, the other 1969 veterans appearing at Woodstock 50 are Santana, Dead & Company, David Crosby & Friends, John Sebastian, Melanie, Canned Heat, Country Joe McDonald, and Hot Tuna. Other classic artists on board for 2019 are Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters and the Zombies.

Check out the official website.

The full line up for Woodstock 50 is :

Friday, August 16th

The Killers

Miley Cyrus

Santana

The Lumineers

The Raconteurs

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

John Fogerty

Run The Jewels

The Head and The Heart

Maggie Rogers

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Bishop Briggs

Anderson East

Akon

Princess Nokia

John Sebastian

Melanie

Grandson

Fever 333

Dorothy

Flora Cash

Larkin Poe

Brian Cadd

Ninet Tayeb

& More

Saturday, August 17th

Dead & Company

Chance The Rapper

The Black Keys

Sturgill Simpson

Greta Van Fleet

Portugal. The Man

Leon Bridges

Gary Clark Jr.

Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

David Crosby & Friends

Dawes

Margo Price

Nahko & Medicine For The People

India.Arie

Jade Bird

Country Joe McDonald

Rival Sons

Emily King

Soccer Mommy

Sir

Taylor Bennett

Amy Helm

Courtney Hadwin

Pearl

John-Robert

IAMDBB

& More