Woodstock 50- Band line up, show poster & more…

Last night (March 19th) at Manhattan’s legendary Electric Lady Studio, famed promoter Michael Lang rolled out the official lineup for Woodstock 50, which will be held in Watkins Glen, New York on August 16th, 17th and 18th. Joining Lang last night were two of the performers set for the festival — hip hop artist Common and John Fogerty — who is among the original Woodstock performers returning for the 50th.
Both Common and Fogerty played briefs sets, with Fogerty tackling such Creedence Clearwater Revival favorites as “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Fortunate Son.” At the 1969 festival, Fogerty led Creedence through a blistering set — but held back the audio and footage from appearing on the original soundtrack album or film.
In addition to Fogerty, the other 1969 veterans appearing at Woodstock 50 are Santana, Dead & Company, David Crosby & Friends, John Sebastian, Melanie, Canned Heat, Country Joe McDonald, and Hot Tuna. Other classic artists on board for 2019 are Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters and the Zombies.
Check out the official website.
The full line up for Woodstock 50 is:
Friday, August 16th
The Killers
Miley Cyrus
Santana
The Lumineers
The Raconteurs
Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
John Fogerty
Run The Jewels
The Head and The Heart
Maggie Rogers
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Bishop Briggs
Anderson East
Akon
Princess Nokia
John Sebastian
Melanie
Grandson
Fever 333
Dorothy
Flora Cash
Larkin Poe
Brian Cadd
Ninet Tayeb
& More
Saturday, August 17th
Dead & Company
Chance The Rapper
The Black Keys
Sturgill Simpson
Greta Van Fleet
Portugal. The Man
Leon Bridges
Gary Clark Jr.
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
David Crosby & Friends
Dawes
Margo Price
Nahko & Medicine For The People
India.Arie
Jade Bird
Country Joe McDonald
Rival Sons
Emily King
Soccer Mommy
Sir
Taylor Bennett
Amy Helm
Courtney Hadwin
Pearl
John-Robert
IAMDBB
& More
Sunday, August 18th
Jay-Z
Imagine Dragons
Halsey
Cage The Elephant
Brandi Carlile
Janelle Monáe
Young The Giant
Courtney Barnett
Common
Vince Staples
Judah & The Lion
Earl Sweatshirt
Boygenius
Reignwolf
The Zombies
Canned Heat
Hot Tuna
Pussy Riot
Cherry Glazerr
Leven Kali
The Marcus King Band
Victory
Hollis Brown
John Craigie
Amigo The Devil
Liz Brasher
& More