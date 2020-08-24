Wonder Woman 1984- New, Trailer 2 Watch Here!
In trailer #2 for Wonder Woman 1984 coming to theaters on October, 4th. Here we get comedian Kristen Wiig’s character gets more in focus with a tail and some fur! I look forward to the movie as I do like most if not all of the super hero movies, but Kristen Wiig as a badass is gonna need some convincing for me. I know she has done dramatic roles before but I kept waiting to hear a funny line come out of her somewhere in the clip but no- she bad ass. Anyway, not sure I will be ready to sit in a movie theater by October but this does look fun! By the way, the new Batman trailer is out and it has one of the most brutal Bruce Wayne beat-downs! That’s worth googling.
Scott Kaye