Wish I Could Have Been There For Even ONE Of These Shows!

Not to be a commercial for the new TOM PETTY compilation coming out, but, man how cool would it have been to be at any of these great shows, a celebrated 20-night residency that Petty and the Heartbreakers performed at the Fillmore in San Francisco. There was a handful of guest appearances from the likes of Roger McGuinn of The Byrds and John Lee Hooker, as well as dozens of covers. Tom and the band changed the song lineup every night so if fans came to more than one show…it was guaranteed to be completely different. This is the teaser video for the package coming out next month.

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) is set to arrive on Nov. 25th.