Win Linda Ronstadt’s New Live Album- Vids & More Here!

One of my favorite artists from the 70’s, Linda Ronstadt, is back with a new release available now! All the formats you want like CD and vinyl, digital and on some streaming platforms. Amazingly, this is the very first official Linda Ronstadt live album.

Live In Hollywood features a dozen classic tracks recorded on April 24th, 1980 during Ronstadt’s performance at L.A.’s Television Center Studios for her famed HBO special. Highlights on the set include such favorites as “Blue Bayou,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “It’s So Easy” “You’re No Good” — along with a sampling of Ronstadt then-recent new wave-tinged Mad Love album, featuring “I Can’t Let Go,” “How Do I Make You” and “Hurt So Bad.”

Backing Ronstadt on the show are guitarists Kenny Edwards and Danny Kortchmar, drummer Russ Kunkel, bassist Bob Glaub, keyboardistBilly Payne of Little Feat, pedal steel guitarist Dan Dugmore, and backing vocalist Wendy Waldman. Also appearing is Peter Asher — Ronstadt’s longtime manager and producer — who supplied percussion and backing vocals.

Linda Ronstadt admitted she has mixed emotions on her career, from the material she’s chosen to release, to even how much performing she’s done: “My music has always been 80percent private music and twenty percent what I did for the public, but the public part of it just became so dominant, and I. . . it didn’t need to be that way. And I, y’know, I’ve done it, I’ve been on the road. I’ve had an unusually long career. Most people’s careers (laughing), don’t last as long as mine and nobody would want to, unless you’re mentally imbalanced. Nobody would want to keep going out on the road. It’s a horrible. . . it’s not a nice existence. There’s nothing natural about it.”

John Boylan who produced LIVE IN HOLLYWOOD says the album almost didn’t

happen because HBO, Ronstadt,and her record label, Warner Bros., could not initially find the master tapes. It was a rink-side conversation with a Warner Bros. audio engineer at their sons’ hockey practice that would finally lead himto the missing tapes. In the album’s liner notes, he writes: “I have no way of calculating the odds of finding the lost tapes through a chance encounter at a hockey practice, but they must be astronomical – like winning the lottery. And in this case of remarkable serendipity, every Linda Ronstadt fan is a lottery winner.” –

LIVE IN HOLLYWOOD

CD Track Listing

I Can’t Let Go”* “It’s So Easy” “Willin’”* “Just One Look”* “Blue Bayou” ”Faithless Love”* “Hurt So Bad”* “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” “You’re No Good”* “How Do I Make You”* ”Back In The U.S.A.”* “Desperado”*

LP Track Listing

:Side One

“I Can’t Let Go”* “It’s So Easy” “Willin’”* “Just One Look”* “Blue Bayou” “Faithless Love”*

Side Two

“Hurt So Bad”* “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” “You’re No Good”* “How Do I Make You”* “Back In The U.S.A.”* “Desperado”*

*previously unreleased

Enjoy this classic video and you can register to win a free copy of the new album on CD from Rhino Records and 92.9 The Eagle. We will draw multiple winners on February, 28th.

CHECK IT OUT: Linda Ronstadt on April 24th, 1980 performing “You’re No Good” from the new Live In Hollywood:

SIDE NOTES

Back in December, Linda Ronstadt cancelled two spring 2019 speaking appearances. After revealing her battle with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, Ronstadt has been performing a select bunch of multi-media speaking engagements, titled “A Conversation With Linda.” The now-scrapped shows at Town Hall in New York City and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey would have marked her first East Coast events.

The notice on the Mayo site read: “Due to an ongoing health issue, Linda Ronstadt regretfully has to cancel all upcoming appearances, including her scheduled event at MPAC on May 2nd, 2019. Ms. Ronstadt thanks her many fans who were looking forward to her May 2nd appearance, and hopes that she can return at a future date. Refunds will be provided by the box office.”

Fill out this form for a chance to win the “Live in Hollywood” CD: