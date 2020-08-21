Wildflowers Box Set Release Date Set- Details Here!
Set for release on October 16th is the long-awaited Tom Petty box set, Wildflowers & All The Rest. According to the press release for the set, “Tom’s vision of the project is becoming a reality due to the commitment of his loving family, bandmates and collaborators who helped unearth many previously unheard gems. The compilation was curated by Tom’s daughters, Adria and Annakim Petty and his wife Dana Petty who call it, ‘Many, many hours of pure sonic joy.'”
Assisting the family were Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, with the project produced by Petty’s longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate.
The Wildflowers & All The Rest “Deluxe Edition” features 15 home studio recordings made by Petty and is rounded-off with 14 live performances of songs from Wildflowers, recorded on various tours from 1995 to 2017, along with 16 studio recordings of alternate takes of Wildflower’s songs.
Back in June, Tom Petty’s daughter Aida Petty told Rolling Stone, “My dad’s demos were always really awesome. They were a good guiding light in the Wildflowers sessions. And this one has a right-out-of-the-box feeling to it. . . The family and all our engineers and the Heartbreakers have been circling around this project and making it as delightful and completist (sic) as possible. We’re really pleased to be able to share the second half of the Wildflowers double album.”
The tracklisting to Tom Petty’s Wildflowers & All The Rest is:
Wildflowers
You Don’t Know How It Feels
Time to Move On
You Wreck Me
It’s Good to Be King
Only a Broken Heart
Honey Bee
Don’t Fade on Me
Hard on Me
Cabin Down Below
To Find a Friend
A Higher Place
House in the Woods
Crawling Back to You
Wake Up Time
All The Rest
Something Could Happen
Leave Virginia Alone
Climb That Hill Blues
Confusion Wheel
California
Harry Green
Hope You Never
Somewhere Under Heaven
Climb That Hill
Hung Up and Overdue
Home Recordings
There Goes Angela (Dream Away)
You Don’t Know How It Feels
California
A Feeling of Peace
Leave Virginia Alone
Crawling Back to You
Don’t Fade on Me
Confusion Wheel
A Higher Place
There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)
To Find a Friend
Only a Broken Heart
Wake Up Time
Hung Up and Overdue
Wildflowers
Wildflowers – Live
You Don’t Know How It Feels
Honey Bee
To Find a Friend
Walls
Crawling Back to You
Cabin Down Below
Drivin’ Down to Georgia
House in the Woods
Girls on LSD
Time to Move On
Wake Up Time
It’s Good to Be King
You Wreck Me
Wildflowers
Alternate Versions (Finding ‘Wildflowers’)
A Higher Place
Hard on Me
Cabin Down Below
Crawling Back to You
Only a Broken Heart
Drivin’ Down to Georgia
You Wreck Me
It’s Good to Be King
House in the Woods
Honey Bee
Girl on LSD
Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)
Wildflowers
Wake Up Time
You Saw Me Comin’
SOURCE: Press release
FAST FACTS
- Tom Petty’s solo album, Wildflowers, was released on November 1st, 1994 and peaked at Number Eight on the Billboard 200, and featured such instant classics as the title track, “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “It’s Good To Be King,” “You Wreck Me.”
- Although officially billed as his second solo album, all the Heartbreakers, except for drummer Stan Lynch, appear on the set, with guitarist Mike Campbell co-producing with Petty and Rick Rubin.