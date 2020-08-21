Wildflowers Box Set Release Date Set- Details Here!

      Breaking News
Aug 21, 2020 @ 7:04am

Set for release on October 16th is the long-awaited Tom Petty box set, Wildflowers & All The Rest. According to the press release for the set, “Tom’s vision of the project is becoming a reality due to the commitment of his loving family, bandmates and collaborators who helped unearth many previously unheard gems. The compilation was curated by Tom’s daughters, Adria and Annakim Petty and his wife Dana Petty who call it, ‘Many, many hours of pure sonic joy.'”

Assisting the family were Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, with the project produced by Petty’s longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate.

The Wildflowers & All The Rest “Deluxe Edition” features 15 home studio recordings made by Petty and is rounded-off with 14 live performances of songs from Wildflowers, recorded on various tours from 1995 to 2017, along with 16 studio recordings of alternate takes of Wildflower’s songs.

Back in June, Tom Petty’s daughter Aida Petty told Rolling Stone, “My dad’s demos were always really awesome. They were a good guiding light in the Wildflowers sessions. And this one has a right-out-of-the-box feeling to it. . . The family and all our engineers and the Heartbreakers have been circling around this project and making it as delightful and completist (sic) as possible. We’re really pleased to be able to share the second half of the Wildflowers double album.”

The tracklisting to Tom Petty’s Wildflowers & All The Rest is:

Wildflowers

You Don’t Know How It Feels

Time to Move On

You Wreck Me

It’s Good to Be King

Only a Broken Heart

Honey Bee

Don’t Fade on Me

Hard on Me

Cabin Down Below

To Find a Friend

A Higher Place

House in the Woods

Crawling Back to You

Wake Up Time

All The Rest

Something Could Happen

Leave Virginia Alone

Climb That Hill Blues

Confusion Wheel

California

Harry Green

Hope You Never

Somewhere Under Heaven

Climb That Hill

Hung Up and Overdue

Home Recordings

There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

You Don’t Know How It Feels

California

A Feeling of Peace

Leave Virginia Alone

Crawling Back to You

Don’t Fade on Me

Confusion Wheel

A Higher Place

There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)

To Find a Friend

Only a Broken Heart

Wake Up Time

Hung Up and Overdue

Wildflowers

Wildflowers – Live

You Don’t Know How It Feels

Honey Bee

To Find a Friend

Walls

Crawling Back to You

Cabin Down Below

Drivin’ Down to Georgia

House in the Woods

Girls on LSD

Time to Move On

Wake Up Time

It’s Good to Be King

You Wreck Me

Wildflowers

Alternate Versions (Finding ‘Wildflowers’)

A Higher Place

Hard on Me

Cabin Down Below

Crawling Back to You

Only a Broken Heart

Drivin’ Down to Georgia

You Wreck Me

It’s Good to Be King

House in the Woods

Honey Bee

Girl on LSD

Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

Wildflowers

Wake Up Time

You Saw Me Comin’

 

SOURCE: Press release

FAST FACTS

  • Tom Petty’s solo album, Wildflowers, was released on November 1st, 1994 and peaked at Number Eight on the Billboard 200, and featured such instant classics as the title track, “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “It’s Good To Be King,” “You Wreck Me.”
  • Although officially billed as his second solo album, all the Heartbreakers, except for drummer Stan Lynch, appear on the set, with guitarist Mike Campbell co-producing with Petty and Rick Rubin.