Who 2019 Tour Info…Scott Has All of It!

The Who have formally announced their 2019 North American dates, dubbed the “Moving On!” tour. The 30-date trek, which will feature the band backed by a local orchestra at every stop, will be broken up into two North American legs playing in the spring and fall. The tour kicks off on May 7th in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena with the band wrapping up the first leg on June 1st at Toronto’s. The fall leg begins on September 6th in St. Paul, Minnesota’s Xcel Energy Center and closes on October 23 in Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place.

Although the tour is primary an arena run, there are several outdoor venues on the itinerary — including Wantagh, New York’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater; East Troy, Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre; Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio’s Blossom Music Center; a two-night stand at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl — and a trio of stadium shows hitting Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park; Boston’s Fenway Park; and Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

In addition to Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, the Who’s 2019 lineup features longtime touring members Zak Starkey on drums and Pete Townsehnd’s younger brother, Simon Townshend on rhythm guitar. Rounding out the band are Who and Daltrey veterans Loren Gold on keyboards and bassist Jon Button. The Who will release a new studio set sometime later this year, marking their first new album in 13 years.

Pete Townshend said in the tour announcement: “The Who are touring again in 2019. Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?”

Roger Daltrey added: “Be aware Who fans! Just because it’s The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Who tour dates (subject to change):

May 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

May 9 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 21 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

May 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

May 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 6 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 8 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 13 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

September 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

September 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 29 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

October 11, 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

October 19 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners

October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

October 23 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

SOURCE: Press release

FAST FACTS

The Who’s last studio album, Endless Wire, was released after a 24-year-wait, on October 30th, 2006.

Despite the album hitting Number Seven in the U.S. charts, Pete Townshend — who wrote and produced the set — has stated that he felt the album fell short of his commercial expectations, and complained that none of the songs garnered the level of airplay he had come to expect with previous Who projects.

The most recent original Who track, 2015’s “Be Lucky” was featured on the band’s latest compilation, The Who Hits 50!

SIDE NOTES:

The Who played Rosenblatt Stadium on August, 4th 1967 and at the Qwest Center in Omaha on Dec. 7th 2006

Out now the first official release of the Who’s legendary 1968 performance at New York’s Fillmore East. The Who Live At The Fillmore East 1968 will be officially issued as a double CD, and has been restored and mixed by Who sound engineer Bob Pridden, who was there manning the sound for the band that night.

The tracklisting for The Who Live At The Fillmore East 1968 is: “Summertime Blues,” “Fortune Teller,” “Tattoo,” “Little Billy,” “I Can’t Explain,” “Happy Jack,” “Relax,” I’m A Boy,” “A Quick One (While He’s Away),” “My Way,” “C’mon Everybody,” “Shakin’ All Over,” “Boris The Spider,” and “My Generation.”