What’s The Secret To More Fun??? Start Sportin’ A MULLET!

APPARENTLY PEOPLE WITH MULLETS ARE MORE FUN

Wait….really? According to a new survey of 2,000 adults, people with mullet haircuts have more fun. The survey was commissioned by FOXY BINGO, a salon in Newcastle, England as they are ready to open their “Mullets Only” salon.

People with mullets have more fun than those who don’t — enjoying more nights out, spicier food, and a better wardrobe. Overall, the study finds that those with the unique haircut enjoy an average of five nights out a month. Meanwhile, the non-mullet crowd lag behind with an average of only three nights out. Those with mullets also described themselves as more influential in their friend groups, and are less likely to play a game of Monopoly. Being a free spirit, somewhat mischievous, and “doing the unexpected” top a list of attributes those with the 80s inspired look believe they have.

The survey also asked what celebrity rocked the Mullet best. Rod Stewart was the winner (although I don’t see Rod’s cut as a mullet, personally) David Bowie was second on the celebrity mullet list with Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus also making the list.

SO……to add more fun to your life….maybe you should start sporting the “Business in the front…party in the back” mullet hairstyle!??!?!!

In the interest of full disclosure…..YEP, I had a mullet in my earlier days! Ya……I know.