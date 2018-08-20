Ways to Make Pre-Season Football More Exciting! From Scott’s Blog

We all who watch football have to wade carefully through the pre-season. Who wants to watch boring football. SO! Here are some ways to Make Pre-Season Football More Exciting!
Replace tackling with WWE-style scissors kick
Throw in a few tightly choreographed musical numbers
Introduce pointed helmets, like WWI Germans
Let girls play—heck, let only girls play
Two words: Naked kickoffs
Replace referees with out-of-work Elvis impersonators
Randomly turn off stadium lights at key moments
Try to work in a murder mystery??
Dress players in cool costumes, like in Warcraft
Three Stooges-style pie fight? Check!
Have Andy Cohen host