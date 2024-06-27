Watching The Debate Tonight? Have Some Fun With DEBATE BINGO!

This is pretty fun and funny. The NEW YORK POST has printed “DEBATE BINGO” cards for you to print off and play along with the debate. The Cards feature words like WOKE, BIDENOMICS, INDICTMENTS, GAS STOVES, INSURRECTION, FAKE NEWS, TAXES and more. Cover the word or phrase when you hear it and try to get BINGO! Should be a lot of fun for you and your pals as you watch the debate.

Click above or Here for a link to The New York Post website!