Watch: Unboxing the ‘Madman Across The Water” Box Set From Elton John

Along with “Tumbleweed Connection”, another favorite Elton John album of mine is ‘Madman Across The Water.” Set for release on June 10th is the 50th anniversary edition of Elton John’s fourth studio album, 1971’s Madman Across The Water. The Super Deluxe box set features three-CD’s and one-Blu-ray disc, along with a 1971 reproduction poster and 104-page book including photos and an essay with interviews with those who helped make the album — as well as memorabilia and artwork taken from the Rocket Archive.
There are 18 previously unreleased tracks across the Super Deluxe triple-CD/Blu-ray box set, which also contains rare, restored material from the era, piano demos of the album, and the audio of the BBC Sounds For Saturday concert, broadcast in 1972. The Blu-ray contains a 5.1 mix by Greg Penny, plus the Sounds For Saturday and his 1971 The Old Grey Whistle Test performance. The set is available as a four-LP set double-CD collection, and a single-LP limited edition remaster in blue and white-colored 180g vinyl.
Madman Across The Water was originally released on November 5th, 1971 and was the first to feature all three members of the classic, original Elton John Band — bassist Dee Murray, drummer Nigel Olsson, and for the first time, guitarist Davey Johnstone. Highlights on the Madman Across The Water album include the iconic title track, “Tiny Dancer,” “Levon,” “Indian Sunset,” and “Holiday Inn.” The album peaked at Number Eight and spent a solid month in the Billboard Top 10.
SIDE NOTES
The tracklisting to Elton John’s ‘Madman Across the Water’ 50th Anniversary:
Disc One – Original Album – 2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster
“Tiny Dancer”
“Levon”
“Razor Face”
“Madman Across the Water”
“Indian Sunset”
“Holiday Inn”
“Rotten Peaches”
“All the Nasties”
“Goodbye”
“Madman Across the Water” (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)
“Rock Me When He’s Gone”
“Levon” (Mono Single Version)
“Razor Face” (Extended Version)
Disc Two:
“Madman Across the Water” (1970 Piano Demo)
“Tiny Dancer” (Piano Demo)
“Levon” (Piano Demo)
“Razor Face” (Piano Demo)
“Madman Across the Water” (1971 Piano Demo)
“Indian Sunset” (Piano Demo)
“Holiday Inn” (Piano Demo)
“Rotten Peaches” (Piano Demo)
“All The Nasties” (Piano Demo)
“Goodbye” (Piano Demo)
“Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Piano Demo)
“Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Full Version)
Disc Three:
Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972
“Tiny Dancer” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)
“Rotten Peaches” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)
“Razor Face” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)
“Holiday Inn” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)
“Indian Sunset” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)
“Levon” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)
“Madman Across the Water” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)
“Goodbye” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)
Blu-ray Disc:
Audio: Greg Penny 5.1 mix of “Madman Across The Water” (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson); Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across The Water
Audio-Visual: Sounds For Saturday (Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972); The Old Grey Whistle Test (Transmitted on December 7, 1971)