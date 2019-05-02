Watch Trailer For: ‘WOODSTOCK’ 50th ANNIVERSARY DOC COMING TO THEATERS AND PBS

Coming to PBS is the American Experience documentary Woodstock: Three Days That Defined A Generation. Brooklyn Vegan posted that the film, which premised last month at The Tribeca Film Festival, will open in select theaters beginning on May 24th and was directed by Barak Goodman, and written by Goodman and Don Kleszy. In celebration of the 1969 festival’s 50th anniversary, PBS channels will run the film on August 6th at 9 p.m. ET.

According to the press release: “In August 1969, half a million people from all walks of life journeyed from every corner of the country to a dairy farm in upstate New York for a concert unprecedented in scope and influence. Woodstock examines the tumultuous decade that led to those three historic days — years that saw the nation deeply divided by Vietnam and racial, generational and sexual politics — through the voices of those who were present for the event that would become the defining moment of the counterculture revolution.”

