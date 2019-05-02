Watch Trailer For: ‘WOODSTOCK’ 50th ANNIVERSARY DOC COMING TO THEATERS AND PBS

Coming to PBS is the American Experience documentary Woodstock: Three Days That Defined A Generation. Brooklyn Vegan posted that the film, which premised last month at The Tribeca Film Festival, will open in select theaters beginning on May 24th and was directed by Barak Goodman, and written by Goodman and Don Kleszy. In celebration of the 1969 festival’s 50th anniversary, PBS channels will run the film on August 6th at 9 p.m. ET.
According to the press release: “In August 1969, half a million people from all walks of life journeyed from every corner of the country to a dairy farm in upstate New York for a concert unprecedented in scope and influence. Woodstock examines the tumultuous decade that led to those three historic days — years that saw the nation deeply divided by Vietnam and racial, generational and sexual politics — through the voices of those who were present for the event that would become the defining moment of the counterculture revolution.”
SIDE NOTES
- The Woodstock Music and Art Fair ran between August 15th and 18th, 1969 in Bethel, New York. More than 450,000 people converged upon the small upstate town to hear rock’s biggest bands perform.
- Although Woodstock was neither the first nor last major festival concert, the fact that the youth of America were able to congregate in one place with no violence during one of the most turbulent years of the decade, gave birth to the notion of the “Woodstock Nation” and gave a voice — and a face — to the hippie ideal.
- Artists who performed at the legendary festival included Joan Baez, Country Joe McDonald & the Fish, Arlo Guthrie, Richie Havens, Mountain, Janis Joplin, the Who, the Band, Canned Heat, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Grateful Dead, Sly & the Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Sha Na Na, John Sebastian, Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, Joe Cocker, and many, many more.