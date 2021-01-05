Watch: “Trailer” for Led Zeppelin Pinball Machine
Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today a new line of pinball machines based on the legendary rock band, Led Zeppelin and its music. This thing is not cheap. “There is nothing more energizing and fun than bringing pinball and music together,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “Partnering with Led Zeppelin, we created a one-of-a-kind pinball experience. It’s our dream goal to create a pinball machine with this iconic rock band.”
Bring out your wallet you are gonna need it. You can buy one of three models and you can see them all at Stern’s Official Website.