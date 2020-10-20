Watch: Todd Rundgren’s new ‘Down With The Ship’ Video
I gotta admit, this one seemingly came out of no where, but it is catchy as hell. A new Todd Rundgren track from his forthcoming album, ‘Space Force.’ Not only pretty catchy but very well done animation. This song features Weezer front man Rivers Cuomo. As previously reported, “Down with the Ship” is available now as a digital single and via streaming outlets. Rundgren’s upcoming album is due out in early 2021. It’s the second advance track from the record to be released, following “Espionage” featuring Iraqi-Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy.