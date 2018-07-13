Watch thunderous Led Zeppelin “Rock And Roll” Remastered from “The Song Remains The Same.” Now on The Scott Kaye Blog.

Led Zeppelin was at the peak of its powers on July 27-29 1973 when the band’s performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden were recorded for the concert film, The Song Remains The Same. The soundtrack to the film, produced by Jimmy Page, was originally released on Swan Song in 1976.

The band continues revisiting their live canon on September 7 with a new edition of the soundtrack to THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME that features newly remastered audio. This release follows the recent reissue of their live album How The West Was Won, and rounds out the deluxe reissue series of their classic albums that began in 2014, building to the band’s 50th anniversary celebration slated to commence later this year. Coincidentally, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant played their first live show together, under the moniker “The New Yardbirds” at the time, on September 7, 1968.

THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME will be released in multiple formats from Atlantic/Swan Song, including the full album’s debut in hi-res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray. The Super Deluxe Boxed Set will be the most exquisite and elaborate release in the reissue series, recreating the intricate embossing of the set’s original issue and will also mark the first time the full length film and soundtrack have been available in the same package. On the 4-LP set, Page made a change to the track sequence, allowing the epic, 29-minute version of “Dazed And Confused” to be featuring in its entirety on one side of vinyl for the first time.

Details on the set below, here’s a cool vid from the original film of “Rock And Roll”

• CD – Remastered audio on two CDs, plus 24-page booklet.

• Vinyl – Remastered audio on four 180-gram vinyl LPs, plus 28-page booklet.

• Blu-Ray Audio – 96kHz/24 bit 5.1 (DTS-HD Master Audio Surround) and stereo mixes

(PCM Stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo). Video performances of four songs not in

the original film: “Celebration Day,” “Over The Hills And Far Away,” “Misty Mountain

Hop,” and “The Ocean.” (All with 5.1 audio)

• Streaming & Digital Download – Remastered audio.

• Super Deluxe Boxed Set

o Remastered audio on two CDs and four 180-gram vinyl LPs.

o Two DVD set of the The Song Remains The Same featuring the full theatrical

version of the film plus bonus content including four performance outtakes that

were not part of the original film: “Celebration Day,” “Over The Hills And Far

Away,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” and “The Ocean.”

o DVD of the entire album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, plus

photo gallery.

o High-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit.

o A 28-page book featuring band photos and stills from the film and an essay by

Cameron Crowe.

o A replica of the Japanese program from 1977, previously available only when the

film first toured cinemas in that country.

o High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which will be

individually numbered.

THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME is the soundtrack to the legendary concert film of the same name, which was released in 1976. The performances in the film were recorded July 27-29, 1973 at Madison Square Garden during the band’s tour for its then-current studio album, Houses Of The Holy. The two-CD and four-LP collections are packed with electrifying live versions of Zep classics like “Rock and Roll,” “Stairway To Heaven,” “No Quarter,” “Moby Dick,” “Dazed And Confused,” and “Celebration Day.”

The Song Remains The Same Soundtrack

CD And Digital Track Listing

“Rock And Roll”

“Celebration Day”

“Black Dog”

“Over The Hills And Far Away”

“Misty Mountain Hop”

“Since I’ve Been Loving You”

“No Quarter”

“The Song Remains The Same”

“The Rain Song”

“The Ocean”

“Dazed And Confused”

“Stairway To Heaven”

“Moby Dick”

“Heartbreaker”

“Whole Lotta Love”

LP Track Listing

LP One

“Rock And Roll”

“Celebration Day”

“Black Dog”

“Over The Hills And Far Away”

“Misty Mountain Hop”

“Since I’ve Been Loving You”

‘The Ocean”

LP Two

‘The Song Remains The Same”

“The Rain Song”

“No Quarter”

LP Three

“Dazed And Confused”

“Moby Dick”

LP Four

“Stairway To Heaven”

“Heartbreaker”

“Whole Lotta Love”