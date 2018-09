Twenty years before the events of the the first Transformer film in 1987, Bumblebee (as a Volkswagon Beetle and not a cool Camaro) takes refuge in a small California┬ábeach town junkyard, where a teenage girl named Charlie Watson takes him in. However, the two of them soon find themselves hunted by a government agency known as Sector 7, led by Agent Burns. As they run from society, the two learn that Bee isn’t the only Transformer on Earth, and that the others might not be as friendly.