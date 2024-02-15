Watch: Tesla’s Frank Hannon cover “Love Is Alive.”

Source: YouTube

Tesla founding member and guitarist, Frank Hannon has released a music video, covering “Love Is Alive”. The 1976 classic was written and performed by one of his favorite artists, Gary Wright, who passed away in September. About the song, Hannon said: “I wanted to cover this song and honor his groundbreaking legacy by using a Moog synthesizer bass as well as adding my own modern guitar approach. When I was a kid in the ’70s, I would always crank up this song on the radio.” In April, Tesla will continue their residency at the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.