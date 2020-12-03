Watch! Styx New Quarantine Video for “Too Much Time On My Hands”
Styx has released a video for its classic hit “Too Much Time On My Hands”, filmed from the band’s home studios specifically for Pittsburgh #SteelersNation in time for the December 2nd game against the Baltimore Ravens. Must of helped as the Steelers won the game.
Styx’s affiliation with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been strong for years. One of the band’s other signature hits, “Renegade”, has been an adopted theme song of the team for over a decade, and they’ve sung the national anthem at many Steelers games in recent years.
The band has recently asked fans for donations to be made to the Pittsburgh Foundation Emergency Action Fund. We hear they are also working on a new studio album!