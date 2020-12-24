Watch “Sign Of Hope” Fan-Created Video from Scorpions
Scorpions just released the third and final fan-created music video for their latest single, “Sign of Hope.” It all started with a post on the bands social media that read: “Show us your ‘signs’ of hope! We want to use our new music video as a platform to spread a little hope in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
It was penned during the recording sessions for their upcoming 19th album which is due in 2021. The next album will mark their first full album release since 2017’s Born To Touch Your Feelings – Best of Rock Ballads, which was a collection of new and classic material.
FAST FACTS:
The new album will be produced by Greg Fidelman, who began his career as the guitarist and songwriter for Rhono Bucket before launching his career as a producer, engineer and mixer, finding an early mentor in Rick Rubin.In October, in celebration of the 1990 song, “Wind Of Change,” the band released a deluxe box set based around the song. The new Wind Of Change box set features five versions of the classic song.