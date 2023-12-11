Watch: Sebastian Bach’s New Song & Video “What Do I Got To Lose?”

Source: YouTube

Hey not bad! Sebastian Bach Canadian-American singer who achieved mainstream success as the frontman of the hard rock band Skid Row from 1987 to 1996. He has acted on Broadway and has made appearances in film and television such as Trailer Park Boys, The Masked Singer and Gilmore Girls. He continues his music career as a solo artist and has just released the official music video for “What Do I Got To Lose?” from the new SEBASTIAN BACH album, out 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music.