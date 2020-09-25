Watch: Sammy & The Circle “Lockdown Challenge- ‘Sympathy For The Human.”
Sammy Hagar & The Circle are keeping their “Lockdown Challenge” going with a new self-quarantine version of Hagar’s 1999 Red Voodoo favorite, “Sympathy For The Human.” Hagar, along with Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson have already tackled versions of Little Richard’s “Keep A-Knockin’,” Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie,” the Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds,” Van Halen’s “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do).,” “Good Enough,” and “Right Now,” along with their own original jam, “Funky Feng Shui.”