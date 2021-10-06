Watch: “Rushing Water” new song from Sting.

Sting has just released “Rushing Water,” the opening track and second single from his upcoming album, The Bridge, set for release on November 19th. Sting was quoted as saying, “The song ‘Rushing Water’ is a fitting start to an album that seeks to bridge all of the petty differences that can separate us.”
Sting’s new weekly web TV series, On The Bridge features an intimate glimpse into the Police co-founder’s everyday life as he prepares to launch his new album. Sting.com posted: “In a special nod to his loyal fans, Sting will unleash a new episode (each between 2 to 3 minutes) exclusively on Sting.com every Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET. Each episode will remain exclusive to fan club members for 24 hours and then made available for wider viewing on Wednesday’s at 9 a.m. ET. For access to ticket pre-sales, exclusive content, and member-only giveaways & contests, join the official Sting.com fan club.
