Watch: Rolling Stones “Wild Horses” from GRRR Live!

The album has been out for awhile. The Stones released their most recent greatest hits set, titled, GRRR! on November 13th, 2012. The career-spanning collection was released in several editions — including a three-CD 50 track version and a four-CD Super-Deluxe version featuring 80 tracks. Most notably, GRRR! featured two then-new studio tracks — “Gloom And Doom” and “One Last Shot.” This is a new video included in this re-release.

The tracklisting to The Rolling Stones’ Grrr Live! is:

Disc One:

Get Off Of My Cloud

The Last Time

It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It)

Paint It Black

Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

Wild Horses

Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr.)

Dead Flowers

Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

Doom And Gloom

One More Shot

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Band Introductions

Disc Two:

Before They Make Me Run

Happy

Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

Start Me Up

Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

Brown Sugar

Sympathy For The Devil

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction