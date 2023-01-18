Watch: Rolling Stones “Wild Horses” from GRRR Live!
The album has been out for awhile. The Stones released their most recent greatest hits set, titled, GRRR! on November 13th, 2012. The career-spanning collection was released in several editions — including a three-CD 50 track version and a four-CD Super-Deluxe version featuring 80 tracks. Most notably, GRRR! featured two then-new studio tracks — “Gloom And Doom” and “One Last Shot.” This is a new video included in this re-release.
SIDE NOTES
The tracklisting to The Rolling Stones’ Grrr Live! is:
Disc One:
Get Off Of My Cloud
The Last Time
It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It)
Paint It Black
Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)
Wild Horses
Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr.)
Dead Flowers
Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)
Doom And Gloom
One More Shot
Miss You
Honky Tonk Women
Band Introductions
Disc Two:
Before They Make Me Run
Happy
Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
Start Me Up
Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
Brown Sugar
Sympathy For The Devil
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction