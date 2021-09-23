Watch: Rolling Stones New Vid For “Living In The Heart Of Love”

The Rolling Stones have dropped their latest video for the just-released outtake, “Living In The Heart Of Love.” The tune, which was originally recorded in early-1974 during the It’s Only Rock N’ Roll sessions in Munich, is part of the expanded four-CD version of the band’s 1981 chart-topper, Tattoo You, set for release on October 22nd.
Clips of classic Stones videos pop in the footage including 1980’s “She’s So Cold” from Emotional Rescue and “Start Me Up,” “Hang Fire” and “Worried About You,” from 1981’s Tattoo You. Track listing to the new release is below.
SIDE NOTES
The tracklisting to The Rolling Stones’ ‘Tattoo You: 40th Anniversary’:
Disc One – ‘Tattoo You’ (2021 Remaster)
“Start Me Up”
“Hang Fire”
“Slave”
“Little T&A”
“Black Limousine”
“Neighbours”
“Worried About You”
“Tops”
“Heaven”
“No Use In Crying”
“Waiting On A Friend”
Disc Two: Lost & Found: Rarities
“Living In The Heart Of Love”
“Fiji Jim”
“Troubles A’ Comin”
“Shame Shame Shame”
“Drift Away”
“It’s A Lie”
“Come To The Ball”
“Fast Talking Slow Walking”
“Start Me Up” (Early Version)
Disc Three & Four – ‘Still Life’ (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)
“Under My Thumb”
“When The Whip Comes Down”
“Let’s Spend The Night Together”
“Shattered”
“Neighbours”
“Black Limousine”
“Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)”
“Twenty Flight Rock”
“Going To A Go Go”
“Chantilly Lace”
“Let Me Go”
“Time Is On My Side”
“Beast Of Burden”
“Let It Bleed”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
Band Introductions
“Little T&A”
“Tumbling Dice”
“She’s So Cold”
“Hang Fire”
“Miss You”
“Honky Tonk Women”
“Brown Sugar”
“Start Me Up”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”