Watch: Rolling Stones New Vid For “Living In The Heart Of Love”

Sep 23, 2021 @ 6:35am

The Rolling Stones have dropped their latest video for the just-released outtake, “Living In The Heart Of Love.” The tune, which was originally recorded in early-1974 during the It’s Only Rock N’ Roll sessions in Munich, is part of the expanded four-CD version of the band’s 1981 chart-topper, Tattoo You, set for release on October 22nd.

Clips of classic Stones videos pop in the footage including 1980’s “She’s So Cold” from Emotional Rescue and “Start Me Up,” “Hang Fire” and “Worried About You,” from 1981’s Tattoo You. Track listing to the new release is below.

  • The Rolling Stones tour dates (subject to change):
    September 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
    September 30 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium
    October 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field
    October 9 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
    October 14, 17 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
    October 24 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
    October 29 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
    November 2 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium
    November 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
    November 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    November 15 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
    November 20 – Austin, TX – Circuit of The Americas

The tracklisting to The Rolling Stones’ ‘Tattoo You: 40th Anniversary’:

Disc One – ‘Tattoo You’ (2021 Remaster)

“Start Me Up”
“Hang Fire”
“Slave”
“Little T&A”
“Black Limousine”
“Neighbours”
“Worried About You”
“Tops”
“Heaven”
“No Use In Crying”
“Waiting On A Friend”

Disc Two: Lost & Found: Rarities

“Living In The Heart Of Love”
“Fiji Jim”
“Troubles A’ Comin”
“Shame Shame Shame”
“Drift Away”
“It’s A Lie”
“Come To The Ball”
“Fast Talking Slow Walking”
“Start Me Up” (Early Version)

Disc Three & Four – ‘Still Life’ (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)
“Under My Thumb”
“When The Whip Comes Down”
“Let’s Spend The Night Together”
“Shattered”
“Neighbours”
“Black Limousine”
“Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)”
“Twenty Flight Rock”
“Going To A Go Go”
“Chantilly Lace”
“Let Me Go”
“Time Is On My Side”
“Beast Of Burden”
“Let It Bleed”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
Band Introductions
“Little T&A”
“Tumbling Dice”
“She’s So Cold”
“Hang Fire”
“Miss You”
“Honky Tonk Women”
“Brown Sugar”
“Start Me Up”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

