Watch! Rolling Stones’ Altamont Speedway footage preserved by the Library Of Congress.

Over 25 minutes of the Rolling Stones’ infamous December 6th, 1969 concert at Livermore, California’s Altamont Speedway has been preserved by the Library Of Congress.
The previously unseen silent footage from the day features Mick Jagger and Keith Richards side-stage watching opening act the Flying Burrito Brothers, along with clips from Santana, Jefferson Airplane, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — as well as the Stones ill-fated evening performance.
The Altamont concert is mainly remembered for the violence instigated by the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, whom the Stones had hired as security — and the murder of concert-goer Meredith Hunter by Hells Angel Alan Passaro. Passaro was later acquitted of the stabbing after claiming he acted in self-defense.