Watch: Rod Stewart – One More Time (Official Music Video)

SIR ROD STEWART’S SONGWRITING RENAISSANCE CONTINUES
ON THE TEARS OF HERCULES, HIS 31ST STUDIO ALBUM
Features Nine New Original Songs, Plus Covers Of Marc Jordan, Johnny Cash, And More
The First Single “One More Time” Is Available Digitally Today
Pre-Order CD And LP Versions Now For Release On November 12
LOS ANGELES – (September 15, 2021) Sir Rod Stewart’s rekindled love of songwriting grows stronger on his 31st studio album, THE TEARS OF HERCULES. It’s Stewart’s fourth new album of original songs since 2013 when he reconnected with his songwriting muse to record Time, the chart-topping album which entered the Top 10 in the US and ten countries worldwide, including #1 in the U.K., where it’s been certified platinum double-platinum. For his latest, Stewart wrote nine of the album’s 12 songs, including the first single, “One More Time,” which is available today on all digital and streaming services.
On November 12, THE TEARS OF HERCULES will be available on CD, LP, and through digital and streaming services. The album is also available for pre-order by going to https://rhino.lnk.to/TTOH.
