Watch: Ringo Starr’s latest “Zoom In Zoom Out” Video

Just released is Ringo Starr’s latest video, “Zoom In Zoom Out,” from his new EP, Zoom In. The track features Ringo’s first team-up with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, who supplies some tasty slide guitar runs.
Ringo was expecting to be touring behind the new set around this time with his All Starr Band — but has pushed his tour dates forward to 2022.
Here’s a “behind the scenes of the new video”
RESCHEDULED:
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band 2022 tour dates (subject to change):
May 31, 2022 – Asbury Park NJ – Paramount Theater (moved from June 1, 2021)
June 2, 2022 – Boston MA – Wang Theater – with The Avett Brothers (moved from June 3, 2021)
June 4, 2022 – Gilford NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion with The Avett Brothers (moved from June 5, 2021)
June 6, 7, 8, 2022 – New York, New York – Beacon Theatre (moved from June 8, 9, 11, 2021)
June 10, 2022 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater (moved from June 12, 2021)
June 11, 2022 – Easton PA – State Theater (moved from June 7, 2021)
June 12, 2022 – Providence RI – Providence PAC (moved from June 13, 2021)
June 14, 15, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Theatre (moved from June 15-16, 2021)
June 17, 2022 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood (moved from June 19, 2021)
June 18, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Arena (moved from June 18 2021)
June 19, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Theater (moved from June 20, 2021)
June 21, 22, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb PAC (moved from June 22-23, 2021)
June 24, 2022 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine PAC (moved from June 25, 2021)
June 25, 2022 – Hard Rock, Hollywood FL (moved from June 26 2021)
June 26, 2022 – Clearwater FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall (moved from June 27, 2021)
FAST FACTS:
Ringo Starr’s new EP, Zoom In, features cameos by such A-list friends as Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz, and the Doors’ Robby Krieger.
The tracklisting to Zoom In is: “Zoom In Zoom Out,” “Here’s To The Nights,” “Waiting For The Tide To Turn,” “Not Enough Love In The World,” and “Teach Me To Tango.”
SIDE NOTES:
Out now is Ringo Starr’s new limited-edition retrospective hardcover book titled Ringo Rocks: 30 Years Of The All Starrs, is available online for $39.99 at juliensauctions.com.
The proceeds of the book will benefit The Lotus Foundation whose mission funds supports, participates in and promotes charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, but not limited to substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness, and animals in need.