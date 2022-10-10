Watch: Previously Unreleased “Carolina Shag” From John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp is probably the least nostalgic rock star on the planet. He’s talked several times about not looking back at what he did. And that these days he only records new albums as like a calling card. Admitting they probably won’t sell like his old stuff did. Which is true since the record business is no where near like it was back in the 70’s or 80’s. But Mellencamp admits to knowing he struck creative gold during the sessions for his landmark Scarecrow collection. Set for release on November 4th is the deluxe reissue of the 1985 classic. The new box set includes two CD’s of newly remixed and remastered songs — plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. While chatting to NBC’s Harry Smith about the legendary set, John Mellencamp revealed he knew he was definitely breaking new ground during the Scarecrow sessions saying,”I remember making that record. There are times in life where you go, ‘I better pay attention to this because it’s not going to happen again. It’s not ever going to be this good again.’ For some reason, making that record was like that.” While this song is not bad, I can see why compared to what he did put on ‘Scarecrow’ , that it was right in cutting this one for the record.

Mellencamp also just announced a big ass tour. Dates below.

