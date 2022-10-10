Watch: Previously Unreleased “Carolina Shag” From John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp is probably the least nostalgic rock star on the planet. He’s talked several times about not looking back at what he did. And that these days he only records new albums as like a calling card. Admitting they probably won’t sell like his old stuff did. Which is true since the record business is no where near like it was back in the 70’s or 80’s. But Mellencamp admits to knowing he struck creative gold during the sessions for his landmark Scarecrow collection. Set for release on November 4th is the deluxe reissue of the 1985 classic. The new box set includes two CD’s of newly remixed and remastered songs — plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. While chatting to NBC’s Harry Smith about the legendary set, John Mellencamp revealed he knew he was definitely breaking new ground during the Scarecrow sessions saying,”I remember making that record. There are times in life where you go, ‘I better pay attention to this because it’s not going to happen again. It’s not ever going to be this good again.’ For some reason, making that record was like that.” While this song is not bad, I can see why compared to what he did put on ‘Scarecrow’ , that it was right in cutting this one for the record.
Mellencamp also just announced a big ass tour. Dates below.
John Mellencamp 2023 tour dates (subject to change):
February 5, 6 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium
February 8 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
February 10 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
February 11 – Jacksonville, FL – The Noran Theatre at Jacksonville Center for the Arts
February 13, 14, 15 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
February 18, 19 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
February 21, 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
February 24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
February 25 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
February 26 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
February 28 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
March 1 – Dallas, TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
March 11 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
March 13, 14 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum
March 15 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
March 17, 18 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
March 19 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre
March 21 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
March 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
March 24, 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
March 27 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
April 3, 4 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
April 6, 7, 8 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
April 10, 11 – Milwaukee , WI – The Riverside Theater
April 13, 14 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
April 17, 18 – Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center
April 19 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theater
April 21, 22 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
April 24, 25 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
May 5, 6 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza
May 8, 9, 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
May 12, 13 – Cincinnati, IN – Aronoff Center
May 15, 16 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
May 17 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
May 19 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center
May 20 – Durham, NC – DPAC
May 22, 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
May 25, 26 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square
June 2 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
June 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Cultural Campus
June 5, 6, 7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
June 10 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre at Boch Center
June 11 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center
June 13 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
June 14 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
June 16 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center
June 17 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
June 19 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
June 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
June 23, 24 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center