Watch: Official Video For Petty’s “You Saw Me Comin'”
Set for release from the Tom Petty estate is Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions). The collection, culled from the recent deluxe box set of Petty’s 1994 solo Wildflowers album, is set to drop on April 16th.
The previously unreleased track from 1992, called “You Saw Me Comin’,” hit YouTube late last week, with Heartbreakers keyboardist, Benmont Tench saying in a statement, “There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics. It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc.”
The tracklisting to Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) is:
“A Higher Place”
“Hard On Me”
“Cabin Down Below”
“Crawling Back To You”
“Only A Broken Heart”
“Drivin’ Down To Georgia”
“You Wreck Me”
“It’s Good To Be King”
“House In The Woods”
“Honey Bee”
“Girl On LSD”
“Cabin Down Below” (Acoustic Version)
“Wildflowers”
“Don’t Fade On Me”
“Wake Up Time”
“You Saw Me Comin'”
FAST FACTS
Tom Petty’s Wildflowers was released on November 1st, 1994 and peaked at Number Eight on the Billboard 200. The album featured such instant classics as the title track, “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “It’s Good To Be King,” “You Wreck Me.”
Although officially billed as his second solo album, all the Heartbreakers, except for drummer Stan Lynch, appear on the set, with guitarist Mike Campbell co-producing with Petty and Rick Rubin.
SIDE NOTES
The five-disc set collection, Wildflowers & All The Rest, restores Tom Petty’s original broad concept of the watershed 1994 solo release. The compilation was curated by Tom’s daughters, Adria and Annakim Petty and his wife Dana Petty, who were assisted by Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, with the project produced by Petty’s longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate.
The Wildflowers & All The Rest “Deluxe Edition” features 15 home studio recordings made by Petty and is rounded-off with 14 live performances of songs from Wildflowers, recorded on various tours from 1995 to 2017, along with 16 studio recordings of alternate takes of Wildflower’s songs.