Watch: Newly Remastered Nirvana, “Dumb.”

Source: YouTube

Nirvana has released a video for the newly remastered version of “Dumb.” It’s from the upcoming re-release of In Utero. The clip does not include footage of the band. The 30th anniversary edition will include 53 previously unreleased songs and will be available on October 27th. In Utero was Nirvana’s third and final studio album and their first to top the Billboard 200. Originally released September 21, 1993, In Utero has since been certified 6x platinum in the United States.