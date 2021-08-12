Watch: New Video & Song from Billy Idol “Bitter Taste.”

Billy Idol will release a new EP titled,The Roadside, on September 17th — and has already dropped the first single “Bitter Taste” via George Harrison’s resurrected Dark Horse Records imprint now headed up by George’s son, Dhani Harrison. The song reflects on Idol’s near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1990 – which Idol calls “the catharsis, the wake-up moment”.
Billy Idol will forever be tied to the MTV-era with his string of hits — scoring 16 Top 40 singles between 1982 and 1990, including such classics as “Dancing With Myself,” “Flesh For Fantasy,” “Sweet Sixteen,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “To Be A Lover,” “Sweet Sixteen,” “L.A. Woman,” “Rebel Yell,” “White Wedding,” the Top Two “Cradle Of Love,” and his sole chart-topper, a remake of Tommy James & The Shondells’ “Mony Mony.”