Watch New Video Of Queen’s “Thank God It’s Christmas.”
Queen has posted a new video clips for the band’s 1984 yuletide classic, “Thank God It’s Christmas.” According to the press release, “Working with Brian May and Roger Taylor, the film was directed & animated on their behalf by Justin Moon and executive produced by Drew Gleason for production company 1824.”
The new clip is available in two versions — one as a straight animated clip, with the second serving as a lyric video for the song. And here that one is-
“Thank God It’s Christmas” was written by May and Taylor and originally issued by the band back in November 1984 as a single-only release. The Christmas track spent six weeks in the UK charts over the holiday season and topped out at Number 21.
Roger Taylor said in a statement: “Ironically, Christmas tends to be such a stressful time for so many of us. So many emotions, joyful memories of past Christmas’ as delighted children and responsible adults/parents. It’s just a great relief when it finally happens.”
Brian May added: “The video goes a little further by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of ALL creatures on Earth — not just for our own benefit, and that of our grandchildren, but out of respect for the rights of the animals themselves.”
Queen + Adam Lambert kick off their 2020 dates on January 25th in Saitama, Japan.
SOURCE: Press release
SIDE NOTES
- Queen’s jukebox musical, We Will Rock You, will kick off a major 35-date Canadian run over three nights, starting on December 27th at Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
- The show, which was a massive hit upon opening in London’s West End, only had lukewarm success in Las Vegas, and never made its way to Broadway. Since its Vegas run, We Will Rock You has consistently done solid business as a touring revue.
“We Will Rock You” Canadian tour dates (subject to change):
December 27, 28, 29 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
December 30, 31 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
January 3 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
January 4 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
January 7 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre
January 10, 11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
January 14 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre
January 15 – Dawson Creek, BC – Encana Events Centre
January 17, 18 – Medicine Hat, AB – Esplanade Arts Centre
January 19 – Lethbridge, AB – Enmax Centre
January 20, 21 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre
January 22 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place
January 24 – Red Deer, AB – Westerner Park Centrium