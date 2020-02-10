Watch New Video From Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam has shared a third video for the band’s new single “Dance Of The Clairvoyants,” with the clip being billed as the band’s “first official music video in seven years.”
Technically titled “Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach III),” the new video follows a pair of earlier clips called “Mach I” and “Mach II.” While those clips featured a heavy emphasis on nature, the new video features the band itself performing the song against a revolving backdrop of stars, mountains, lightning and more.
“Dance of the Clairvoyants” is the lead single off Gigaton, Pearl Jam’s upcoming 11th studio album. A song called “River Cross” was also heard during a brief Super Bowl commercial last weekend. The group’s first LP since 2013’s Lightning Bolt is due out March 27th.
Bassist Jeff Ament told us a while back that the band is still eager to explore new sounds: [“We wanted to be a band that could really dip our toes into a lot of different styles. And I think we’re there and we still know that there’s more that we could do. There’s still some areas that we can get into.”] SOUNDCUE (:10 OC: . . . could get into.)
In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will embark on a first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks off on March 18th in Toronto and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland on April 18th and 19th.
